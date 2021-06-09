BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.82% of Ambarella worth $321,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ambarella by 19.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 155,104 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

