BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FuelCell Energy worth $343,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 664,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FCEL stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

