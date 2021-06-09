BlackRock Inc. Has $334.65 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.12% of Service Properties Trust worth $334,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

