BlackRock Inc. Buys 195,837 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of FirstCash worth $329,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in FirstCash by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstCash by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $83.05.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

