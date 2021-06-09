Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. Sells 1,859 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

