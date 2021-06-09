Beth A. Bowman Sells 2,340 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $625.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.94. Sprague Resources LP has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 240.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.