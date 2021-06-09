Jiangping Xiao Sells 8,000 Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of Takung Art stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $213.76 million, a P/E ratio of -610.80 and a beta of 3.06.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

