Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO Acquires $49,450.00 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

