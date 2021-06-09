Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

