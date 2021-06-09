Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of BNS opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

