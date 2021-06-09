U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,717,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,022. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

