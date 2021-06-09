Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

