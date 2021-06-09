Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87.

