The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $62.57.

