American International Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trupanion by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

