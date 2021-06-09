American International Group Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.99. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

