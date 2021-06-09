American International Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.23. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

