American International Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

