American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 63.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $130.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

