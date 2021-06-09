BlackRock Inc. Purchases 451,595 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Xperi worth $360,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 149.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

