Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Griffon worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

