BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,840 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

