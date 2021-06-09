BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,856. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

