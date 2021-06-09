Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Overstock.com worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

