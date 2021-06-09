Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $341.26 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.93 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.65.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

