BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 327 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700 over the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.12. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $177.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

