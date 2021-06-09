Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Gentherm worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $7,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $481,436. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

