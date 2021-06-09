Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

