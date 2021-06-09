BlackRock Inc. Acquires 358,572 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of Carter’s worth $348,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

