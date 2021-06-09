SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 2.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.00 and last traded at $235.00. 2,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,067,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.16.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

