Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.04

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $844.22 million, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

