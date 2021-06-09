WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.29

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.29 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

