International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.28

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 33008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.