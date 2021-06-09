BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,094 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

