BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 782 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atkore were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

