BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

