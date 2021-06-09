BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Archrock worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -475.26 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on AROC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Insiders have sold a total of 321,469 shares of company stock worth $3,173,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.