Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock valued at $488,113. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

