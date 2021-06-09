Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 3614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Specifically, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

