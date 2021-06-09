Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock valued at $488,113. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

