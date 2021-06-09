CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.