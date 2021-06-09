Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,673 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

