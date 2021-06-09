Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.90

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

