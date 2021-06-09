Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells 34,710 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.