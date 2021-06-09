Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells 34,710 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

