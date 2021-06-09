Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

