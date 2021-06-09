BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $856,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

