Piper Sandler Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.