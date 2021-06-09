Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $223.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

