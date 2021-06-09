NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE NEU opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.32. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.02 and a 1-year high of $439.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.