Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

